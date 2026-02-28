Israel Violates Ceasefire, Launches Fresh Attacks in Lebanon

The Israeli military has launched fresh airstrikes in the Blat and Wadi Barghouti areas of the Iqlim al-Tuffah region in southern Lebanon.

According to an Al Jazeera report, these attacks constitute another violation of the ceasefire agreement signed between Israel and the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah in November 2024. The Israeli army claims it is targeting Hezbollah’s military infrastructure in southern Lebanon. However, in reality, these almost daily attacks repeatedly cause significant damage to civilian areas and humanitarian facilities.

Earlier, on Thursday, February 26, an Israeli attack in Lebanon’s Beqaa Valley resulted in one fatality and 29 injuries. The Lebanese Ministry of Health and the National News Agency reported that a 16-year-old Syrian teenager was killed in an attack carried out in the Kafr Dan area, adjacent to Baalbek. Local media identified the deceased as Hussein Mohsen Al-Khalaf.

Despite the existing ceasefire, Israel’s continued military operations are creating new humanitarian crises and heightened tensions in the region.

Source: Al Jazeera.