Home » Israel Violates Ceasefire, Launches Fresh Attacks in Lebanon
FeaturedWorld News

Israel Violates Ceasefire, Launches Fresh Attacks in Lebanon

by newsdesk
written by newsdesk 0 comments 3 views

The Israeli military has launched fresh airstrikes in the Blat and Wadi Barghouti areas of the Iqlim al-Tuffah region in southern Lebanon.

According to an Al Jazeera report, these attacks constitute another violation of the ceasefire agreement signed between Israel and the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah in November 2024. The Israeli army claims it is targeting Hezbollah’s military infrastructure in southern Lebanon. However, in reality, these almost daily attacks repeatedly cause significant damage to civilian areas and humanitarian facilities.

Earlier, on Thursday, February 26, an Israeli attack in Lebanon’s Beqaa Valley resulted in one fatality and 29 injuries. The Lebanese Ministry of Health and the National News Agency reported that a 16-year-old Syrian teenager was killed in an attack carried out in the Kafr Dan area, adjacent to Baalbek. Local media identified the deceased as Hussein Mohsen Al-Khalaf.

Despite the existing ceasefire, Israel’s continued military operations are creating new humanitarian crises and heightened tensions in the region.

Source: Al Jazeera.

You may also like

US-Israel Launch Joint Attack in Iran

Money-laden Military Cargo Plane Crashes, 15 Dead

England’s Victory Over New Zealand Keeps Pakistan’s Hopes Alive

US Directs Its Citizens to Immediately Leave Israel

Prime Minister Tareq Rahman to Inaugurate Family Card in Bogura on March...

Investigation into Police Killings Concluded, Will Be Reopened if Necessary: Mirza Fakhrul

@2020 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by TEchWinks

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More