US-Israel Launch Joint Attack in Iran

Israel launched an attack in Iran even amidst ongoing discussions with the United States. The assault was carried out in various locations across Iran on Saturday. On Sunday morning, sounds of explosions were reported in several areas of the capital, Tehran, accompanied by sightings of rising smoke. A US official confirmed that Israel and the United States jointly conducted this attack.

According to Fars news agency, several missiles struck the University Street and Jomhouri areas in Tehran.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz stated that the objective of this attack is to neutralize the threat to Tel Aviv.

In anticipation of a retaliatory attack, Israel has imposed nationwide restrictions. The military announced that all educational activities, gatherings, and other non-essential activities would be prohibited.