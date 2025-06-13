বাংলা
Sunday, June 15, 2025
Top Posts
SUBSCRIBE NEWSLETTERS
Home » Israeli Airstrikes Kill Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Chief
World News

Israeli Airstrikes Kill Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Chief

by newsdesk
written by newsdesk 8 views 1 minutes read

Israel has carried out multiple airstrikes on nuclear and military facilities located in and around Tehran, the capital of Iran. The overnight attacks have reportedly killed General Hossein Salami, the commander-in-chief of Iran’s elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

In addition to targeting Iran’s key installations, Israeli forces also struck the IRGC headquarters. Citing Iranian state media, both Reuters and CNN reported the incident separately on Friday, June 13.

According to CNN, multiple Iranian state-run media outlets have confirmed that General Hossein Salami was killed during Israel’s overnight air raids. Iran’s state television and news agencies officially announced his death on Friday morning, stating that he was present at the IRGC headquarters in Tehran when the attack occurred.

Hossein Salami had been serving as the chief of the Revolutionary Guards since 2019 and was considered one of the most influential figures in shaping Iran’s nuclear and military strategies. Under his leadership, Iran expanded its regional influence through various military operations, particularly in Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon.

The killing of Salami has sparked widespread reactions across Iran. Both the Iranian military and the Revolutionary Guards have confirmed his death and vowed retaliation.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps is a powerful military, political, and economic force within Iran, tasked with defending the country’s Islamic regime from both internal and external threats. According to the BBC, the IRGC plays a key role not only in Iran’s military operations but also in its nuclear program and regional interventions, holding significant political and economic influence inside the country.

Furthermore, Iranian state television reported that Israel’s airstrikes targeted the IRGC headquarters in Tehran. Local media sources reported scenes of heavy fire and thick plumes of smoke rising from the area.

 

You may also like

Iran’s Double Missile Strikes Kill 7, Injure 133 in Israel

Iran fires back at Israel after onslaught targets nuclear facilities

Israel Unilaterally Attacked Iran: U.S. Secretary of State

Russia, Ukraine trade drone fire at capitals amid prisoner swap

Heavy Cross-Border Shelling Between India and Pakistan Along LoC

France hails ‘positive process’ as Europe, US discuss Ukraine ceasefire

Our Company

bd24live.com is not only a online news portal. We are a family and work together for giving the better news around the world.

  • H 35/10, RD 11, Sekhertek, Dhaka, Bangladesh
  • Phone: (+88) 09603202434
  • Email: info@bd24live.com

About Links

Useful Links

Newsletter

Subscribe my Newsletter for new blog posts, tips & new photos. Let's stay updated!

Laest News

Israel Unilaterally Attacked Iran: U.S. Secretary of State
Israeli Airstrikes Kill Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Chief
CA to visit UK from June 10–13 to deepen Dhaka-London ties
British envoy meets Chief Adviser ahead of UK visit

@2021 – All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by EMPERORSOFT

Facebook Twitter Instagram Linkedin Youtube Email

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More