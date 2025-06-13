Israeli Airstrikes Kill Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Chief

Israel has carried out multiple airstrikes on nuclear and military facilities located in and around Tehran, the capital of Iran. The overnight attacks have reportedly killed General Hossein Salami, the commander-in-chief of Iran’s elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

In addition to targeting Iran’s key installations, Israeli forces also struck the IRGC headquarters. Citing Iranian state media, both Reuters and CNN reported the incident separately on Friday, June 13.

According to CNN, multiple Iranian state-run media outlets have confirmed that General Hossein Salami was killed during Israel’s overnight air raids. Iran’s state television and news agencies officially announced his death on Friday morning, stating that he was present at the IRGC headquarters in Tehran when the attack occurred.

Hossein Salami had been serving as the chief of the Revolutionary Guards since 2019 and was considered one of the most influential figures in shaping Iran’s nuclear and military strategies. Under his leadership, Iran expanded its regional influence through various military operations, particularly in Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon.

The killing of Salami has sparked widespread reactions across Iran. Both the Iranian military and the Revolutionary Guards have confirmed his death and vowed retaliation.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps is a powerful military, political, and economic force within Iran, tasked with defending the country’s Islamic regime from both internal and external threats. According to the BBC, the IRGC plays a key role not only in Iran’s military operations but also in its nuclear program and regional interventions, holding significant political and economic influence inside the country.

Furthermore, Iranian state television reported that Israel’s airstrikes targeted the IRGC headquarters in Tehran. Local media sources reported scenes of heavy fire and thick plumes of smoke rising from the area.