Jamaat Ameer: We Aim to Provide Dignified Work, Not Unemployment Benefits, to Youth

Dr. Shafiqur Rahman, Ameer of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, stated that he does not wish to humiliate the youth by offering them unemployment benefits. Instead, he aims to transform every young man and woman into a skilled artisan for nation-building. He expressed that if dignified work is provided to the youth, one day they will point to their chests and declare, ‘I am Bangladesh, this country is mine, and I will build this country.’

He made these remarks at an election rally held on Friday (January 30) at the Pilot School grounds in Feni town. Dr. Shafiqur Rahman stated that he would accept whatever the country offers him with gratitude (‘Alhamdulillah’), but he is prepared to give his all to this nation.

Responding to prevailing criticisms regarding women’s rights and roles, the Jamaat Ameer dismissed the notion that ‘mothers and sisters would not be allowed to go outside if Jamaat comes to power’ as completely baseless. He mentioned that they too have wives, children, and sisters, and they also participate in serving the country. He assured that all mothers and sisters of the country would be supported and encouraged to engage in national service.

Addressing the people of Feni, Dr. Shafiqur Rahman stated that no district in Bangladesh, a country of 180 million people, would be deprived of a government medical college. He expressed hope that if Allah grants them the opportunity to serve the nation, Feni would be proud to receive its due share.

Regarding the border dam issue in Feni, he mentioned that the construction of the dam, which has caused distress and concern among Feni residents, remains incomplete. He assured that a fruitful discussion would be held with neighboring India to find a solution. He affirmed that protecting the country’s sovereignty is his responsibility, and there is no scope to evade it.

Highlighting the lack of a standard stadium in Feni, the Jamaat Ameer stated that Feni has a special contribution to Bangladesh’s economy, with a large number of its people residing abroad. In recognition of their contributions, he announced that Feni Stadium would be constructed as an international standard venue.

At this juncture, he respectfully remembered former BNP Chairperson and former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia. He stated that Khaleda Zia was committed to the issues of independence and sovereignty and did not tolerate hegemony. For this, he extended his heartfelt thanks and congratulations to her.

Dr. Shafiqur Rahman emphasized the need for everyone to unite against hegemony, corruption, extortion, case-trading, and oppression of mothers and sisters. He remarked that the symbols for all 300 parliamentary seats have been handed over to those committed to building the Bangladesh envisioned by its youth.

He declared that the first vote would be for freedom, and the second vote would be for establishing the protection of Bangladesh’s independence and sovereignty. He expressed hope that those who love the country would cast their first vote for ‘yes’ (in favor of freedom).