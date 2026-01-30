Australia Follows England: New Uncertainty Over World Cup Hosting in India

Uncertainty is growing regarding participation in the upcoming T20 World Cup in India, centering on the Nipah virus outbreak. Following objections from England, Australia has now also expressed concern over the situation, raising new questions about the tournament’s organization.

Pakistani news outlet GNN HD reported that England has already communicated its objections to the relevant authorities regarding participation in the World Cup on Indian soil. The country views the risk of Nipah virus infection as the primary reason for its stance.

Meanwhile, Australia’s Federal Health Minister Mark Butler stated that they are closely monitoring the Nipah virus situation. In a statement, he indicated that while there is no immediate need to change existing health protocols for ill passengers, the country remains on high alert. Although health screenings have been intensified at various airports in Asia, additional restrictions have not yet been imposed at Australian airports.

According to an Al Jazeera report, the Nipah virus could be more lethal than the coronavirus. Data from the World Health Organization suggests that the mortality rate among those infected with Nipah can range from 40 to 75 percent. To manage the situation, India’s National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) has issued strict guidelines for healthcare workers to use masks, goggles, and PPE.

Against this backdrop, concerns over player safety are mounting. As discussions about the Nipah virus risk intensify at the international level, vigilance among participating teams is also strengthening.

Pakistani media further reported that following England’s stance, several other European countries are expressing reluctance to play in India. Discussions have already begun regarding the possibility of shifting the entire tournament to Sri Lanka. According to prior planning, out of a total of 55 matches in this 20-team World Cup, 20 were scheduled to be held in Sri Lanka and the remaining 35 in India.

However, changing the venue at the last minute could pose a significant challenge for the ICC. This is because the ICC had previously rejected Bangladesh’s request to change its venue due to security concerns, which now adds new complications to the current situation.