Jamaat Amir: Alternative Fuel Sources Must Be Found

Jamaat Amir Dr. Shafiqur Rahman has commented that the fuel crisis in Bangladesh has intensified due to the recent global war situation. He stated that if the current situation persists, it could have a negative impact on the country’s social and economic life.

Jamaat Amir Dr. Shafiqur Rahman made these remarks in a post on his verified Facebook page on Saturday night.

In his Facebook post, he wrote, “The fuel crisis in Bangladesh has intensified due to the recent war situation. If the global situation remains the same in the coming days, it could have a negative impact on the country’s social and economic activities.”

He stated that to tackle this situation, the government must find alternative fuel sources and adopt practical solutions on an urgent basis.

Dr. Shafiqur Rahman further added that strict measures must be taken to prevent the formation of any new syndicate taking advantage of the current crisis. Simultaneously, he called for ensuring stringent security to prevent fuel smuggling from anywhere in the country during this challenging time.