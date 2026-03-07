“We want to build a country where men and women enjoy equal rights”

Women constitute nearly half of the world’s population. Prime Minister Tareque Rahman commented that development is not possible by keeping women outside the mainstream of state governance and politics.

In a message issued on the occasion of ‘International Women’s Day-2026,’ the Prime Minister stated, ‘I want to build a Bangladesh where all men and women will enjoy equal rights.’ Alongside this, the Prime Minister extended heartfelt greetings and congratulations to all women worldwide on the occasion of the day.

The Prime Minister said, ‘The development of a nation becomes sustainable only when women’s rights, education, health, security, and participation are ensured. In this context, I believe this year’s theme for International Women’s Day, ‘Today’s Actions for Tomorrow’s Justice: May the Rights of Women and Girls be Protected,’ is highly significant.’

He stated, ‘Women constitute nearly half of the world’s population. Development is not possible by keeping women outside the mainstream of state governance and politics. Particularly, without ensuring women’s economic empowerment, the benefits of overall development, both inside and outside the home, cannot be fully realized.’

The Prime Minister said, ‘More than half of Bangladesh’s population are women. The Proclaimer of Independence, Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman, and the Mother of Democracy, Begum Khaleda Zia, played a groundbreaking role in the political and economic empowerment of women.’

During the tenure of Shaheed Zia, the ‘Women’s Affairs Office’ was established in the President’s Secretariat in 1976. In 1978, the ‘Ministry of Women’s Affairs’ was formed, which was later transformed into the ‘Ministry of Women and Children Affairs’ in 1994 during the rule of Begum Khaleda Zia.’

To empower women socio-economically, Deshnetri Begum Khaleda Zia introduced free education for girls up to the twelfth grade. This was a revolutionary decision in empowering women in Bangladesh. In the same vein, the current government has launched ‘Family Cards’ for women’s economic empowerment.

The government is committed to ensuring active and effective participation of women at all levels, including education, economy, health, and politics.

In his message, the Prime Minister said, ‘Our goal, as part of implementing electoral promises, is to introduce free education up to postgraduate level, increase women’s participation in higher education, provide free school uniforms for girls, expand digital learning facilities, and modernize the education system. The government is giving highest priority to ensuring women’s safety. The government has taken a firm stance against cyberbullying and online harassment of women.’

He stated, ‘We want to build a Bangladesh where all men and women will enjoy equal rights. They will work in families, the state, and society with respect, dignity, and security. In our existing society, let equality be a commitment, dignity a reality, and empowerment the foundation of development. I wish success to all programs undertaken on the occasion of ‘International Women’s Day.”