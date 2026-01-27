Jamaat Amir Calls for ‘Scale’ Vote to Free Country from Extortionists

Jamaat-e-Islami Amir Dr. Shafiqur Rahman has called for votes to fulfill the aspirations of the people, realize the ‘July dream,’ and free businessmen from the pressure of extortionists. He made this appeal while participating in an election rally at Jessore Eidgah grounds on Tuesday morning (January 27).

Dr. Shafiqur Rahman stated that if they come to power, Jessore city will be upgraded to a city corporation. Additionally, he declared that if Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami assumes power, extortionists will be brought to a dignified position.

The rally began at 8:30 AM at Jessore Central Eidgah Maidan. Local leaders and Jamaat-nominated candidates from six constituencies of Jessore delivered speeches, outlining their election plans and vision. Dr. Shafiqur Rahman arrived at the rally venue shortly after 9:00 AM. The presence of activists and supporters was remarkable, extending beyond the field into the surrounding areas.

During the public meeting, the Jamaat Amir also spoke about a referendum. He said, “Some are secretly unhappy about the referendum. If the ‘Yes’ vote wins, the business of party-affiliated extortionists will stop. I urge everyone to cast a ‘Yes’ vote in the first ballot on February 12. If the ‘Yes’ vote is victorious, Bangladesh will also be victorious; if the ‘Yes’ vote loses, forming a government will be of no benefit.”

Addressing the BNP, Dr. Shafiqur Rahman stated, “A party claims to provide family cards to women, but fails to ensure the safety of our mothers and sisters. Mothers and sisters will not be safe with them.”

He further added that harassment or eve-teasing of women during election campaigns would not be tolerated. Any violation of the code of conduct should be reported to the Election Commission. He pledged to ensure the protection of mothers and sisters during the election period.

At the same rally, Jamaat’s Secretary General Mian Golam Parwar said, “A sinister force is engaging in corruption and misgovernance instead of implementing the ‘July Charter’ and is campaigning to avoid participation in the referendum.”

After the rally in Jessore, Dr. Shafiqur Rahman will participate in three more election rallies—in Satkhira, Khulna, and Bagerhat.