Energy Advisor: Interim Government Will Not Implement New Pay Scale

Muhammad Fauzul Kabir Khan, Advisor to the Ministry of Power, Energy, and Mineral Resources, announced that the interim government will not implement a new pay scale for government employees.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting of the Advisor’s Council Committee on Government Procurement at the Secretariat on Tuesday (January 27), he stated, “The Pay Commission’s report has only been submitted; its implementation will not be carried out by the interim government. An elected government will have the discretion to either implement or cancel it, thus the proposed pay scale will not create any pressure on the elected government.”

The Advisor further stated that the interim government formed the Pay Commission due to public dissatisfaction regarding salary increases for government officials and employees, aiming to prevent the elected government from facing such pressure. He also admitted that some special allocations have been made for electoral purposes.

Responding to a question regarding the procurement of military equipment, he said that Bangladesh has been purchasing military equipment, but in the future, it will be manufactured domestically. Land has been allocated for this purpose in the Defense Economic Zone in Chattogram.

The Energy Advisor informed that during the meeting, approval was given for the purchase of 10,000 tons of lentil and 10 million liters of refined soybean oil for Ramadan. Additionally, 100 jeeps will be procured for RAB (Rapid Action Battalion), and permission was granted to purchase 40,000 tons of urea fertilizer.