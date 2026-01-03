Jamuna Fertilizer Factory Workers’ Wages Stopped: Human Chains and Protests

Deprived people staged a human chain and protest program on the complaint of stoppage of salary of daily wage workers employed through the contracting company of Tarakandi Yamuna Fertilizer Factory, the country’s largest granulated Unia producer. The workers held this program in front of the main gate of the factory on Saturday (3rd January).

According to the sources of wage deprived workers, on 21-08-2025, M/s Al-Momin Outsourcing Services Limited got the work order through tender to supply workers on daily wage basis to various departments of Jamuna Fertilizer Factory. Although the salary of September and October 2025 has been paid, the salary of November has not been paid to about 190 workers based on daily wages. They staged human chain and protest programs demanding prompt payment of wages.

Md. Mominul Islam, the owner of the contracting company M/s Al-Momin Outsourcing Services Limited, said that it was not possible to officially appoint all the workers due to the lack of necessary documents as per the “Daily Basis Temporary Worker Employment Policy 2025” and the terms of the contract. Claiming that this matter has been informed to the relevant authorities, he further said that a total of 49 workers, including 24 workers recruited through his organization and 25 others who have completed the necessary documents, have been paid. The remaining workers have been resolved administrative complications. If so, wages will be paid as per the contract.

In this regard, Deputy General Manager (Administration) of Jamuna Fertilizer Company Limited, Md. Delwar Hossain said, the concerned contractor has been notified in writing on December 18 and 29 to pay the workers’ salaries. Even though the Labor Inspectorate (General) Office has issued an order to pay salary within the stipulated time, it has not been complied with. He confirmed that the matter has been reported to higher authorities.