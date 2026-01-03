BNP leader shot dead in Jessore

A BNP leader named Alamgir Hossain (55) was killed by miscreants in Shankarpur area of ​​Jessore. The murder took place in front of the councilor’s office in Shankarpur area around 6:50 pm on Saturday (January 3).

Deceased Alamgir Hossain was joint general secretary of BNP ward number 7 of Jessore municipality. He is the son of deceased Intaj Chowdhury of that area.

According to local residents and police sources, Alamgir Hossain was staying in Shankarpur area on Saturday evening. When he reached in front of Nayan Councilor’s office around 7:30 pm, a group of unidentified miscreants shot at him and ran away. He was shot in the head. Hearing the sound of gunshots, the locals rescued him from the spot and took him to the emergency department of Jessore General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

According to hospital sources, Alamgir Hossain died before reaching the hospital due to severe head injury and excessive bleeding.

On receiving the information, Jessore Kotwali police station visited the spot. However, Kotwali Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Farooq Ahmed said that it was not immediately confirmed who and for what purpose had committed the murder.

Extreme tension and panic spread in the area after the incident. Later, additional police were deployed in the area to control the situation.

Police said, investigation is underway to identify and arrest those involved in the murder.