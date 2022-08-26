Japan to continue efforts for voluntary Rohingya repatriation: ambassador

apanese Ambassador to Bangladesh ITO Naoki has said Japan would continue working closely with the international community, including ASEAN, to improve the situation in Myanmar, and make utmost efforts to create conditions for voluntary, safe, dignified and sustainable repatriation of Rohingyas.

“Japan will continue standing by the Government and the people of Bangladesh,” he told a seminar on ‘Rohingya Crisis: the Pathways to Repatriation’ organised by Dhaka University, Center of Genocide Studies at Sugandha State Guest House on Thursday.

The seminar was arranged on the day to mark the 5th year since the massive influx of Rohingyas to Bangladesh.

He also suggested the Bangladesh government making an exclusive effort by allowing private companies to hire Rohingyas to boost the livelihoods and skills development opportunities in Bhasan Char.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen, Special Envoy of the United Nations Secretary General on Myanmar Noeleen Heyzer, Dutch Ambassador to Bangladesh Anne van Leeuwen and Refugee Coordinator of the Embassy of United States of America Rowe Mackenzie also spoke on the occasion.

ITO Naoki expressed his appreciation to Bangladesh government for providing shelters to a million of Rohingya people for five years.

He also referred to the new contribution, total 8.2 million USD to UNHCR and WFP, which Japan has decided in August.

ITO also highlighted the importance of changing the ground reality in Cox’s Bazar and in Bhasan Char Island so that Rohingyas can have a hope toward the future.