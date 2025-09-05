Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal President Rakibul Islam Backs Abdul Kader

Rakibul Islam, president of the Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD), has announced his support for Abdul Kader, the vice-presidential candidate of the anti-discrimination student panel in the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) elections.

On Thursday (4 September), Abdul Kader posted on his Facebook account, “I have no desire to win in DUCSU; I only want to survive. I request at least this much mercy to be shown to me.”

Following this, Rakibul Islam also posted on his Facebook account pledging his support for Kader.

Rakibul wrote, “Kader, I promise you that the Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal will stand firmly by your side against the descendants of Rajakar, Al-Badr, and Al-Shams. The true nature of Al-Badr commanders has already been exposed.”

He further added, “Leaders, secret forces, and supporters trained in cyberbullying are systematically attacking not only conscious women leaders but all opposing ideologies. They must be identified and brought to justice. Over time, justice for the offenders will be ensured. Do they really aim to teach Islamic morals to the younger generation through Al-Badr forces? The student community witnesses the evidence every day.”