Jamaat-e-Islami Amir Joins Party Program a Month After Surgery

Nearly a month after undergoing bypass surgery, Dr. Shafiqur Rahman, Amir of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, participated in a party program.

On Friday (5 September), he attended a free medical camp at Manipur School and College ground in Ibrahimpur, Dhaka. Speaking at the event, he said, “Ordinary people who cannot afford medical treatment abroad rely on our country’s healthcare system. How could I seek treatment abroad when they cannot?”

Dr. Shafiqur Rahman added, “I have always trusted the healthcare system of our country. With faith in Allah, I decided to undergo treatment here to help restore people’s confidence in our medical services.”

Addressing political leaders, he said, “I urge my fellow politicians—medical treatment is available in Bangladesh; there is no need to go abroad. While you speak of a ‘Golden Bengal,’ you should not run abroad for treatment. If leaders sought treatment locally, it would also help improve the country’s healthcare system.”

The Jamaat Amir further called on citizens to make informed and responsible decisions for the future, emphasizing the importance of building a fearless, humane, independent, and sovereign nation.