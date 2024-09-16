Journalists Mozammel Babu, Shyamal Dutta detained near Dobaura border in Mymensingh

Journalists Mozammel Haque Babu and Shaymol Dutta, along with two others, were detained while fleeing to India through Dobaura border area under Mymensingh district today.

“Locals detained them at 6am with a private car from the Dobaura border area and handed them over to Dobaura Police Station. All four are currently in police custody,” M Chan Mia, officer-in-charge (OC) of Dhobaura Police Station said.

The detained four are Ekattor TV managing director and editor-in-chief Mozammel Haque Babu, Dainik Bhorer Kagoj editor Shyamal Dutta, also the former general secretary of Jatiya Press Club; Ekattor TV senior reporter Mahbubur Rahman and private car driver Salim, the OC said.

Police Super of Mymensingh M Azizul Islam said, “Necessary action will be taken against them under their previous cases.”