Monday, September 16, 2024
Eid-e-Miladunnabi being observed across Bangladesh
National

Eid-e-Miladunnabi being observed across Bangladesh

by Mir Shakil
The holy Eid-e-Miladunnabi, marking the anniversary of the birth and demise of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH), is being observed across the country today with due religious solemnity.

The decision was taken at the National Moon Sighting Committee’s meeting held at the Islamic Foundation (IF) Conference Room at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque on September 4 with Secretary of the Ministry of Religious Affairs Md Abdul Hamid Jamaddar in the chair, said a press release.

“As the moon of Rabiul Awal of 1446 Hijri was sighted in the sky of Bangladesh on September 4, the holy month of Rabiul Awal will begin on September 5 (Thursday),” it also said.

On this day in 570, the 12th of Rabiul Awal of the Hijri calendar, Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was born in Makkah of Saudi Arabia with divine blessings and messages of peace for mankind. He also passed away on the same day.

   

President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Chief Adviser to the interim government Prof Dr Muhammad Yunus issued separate messages greeting the people of Bangladesh and the Muslims across the world on the eve of the day.

Marking the day, Bangladesh Television (BTV) and Bangladesh Betar are broadcasting special programmes and different national dailies were published supplementary highlighting the importance of the day.

The day is a public holiday.

