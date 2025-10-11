July National Charter signing ceremony rescheduled for Oct 17

The signing ceremony of the July National Charter has been rescheduled for October 17 to ensure greater public participation in the event.

“The signing ceremony of the July National Charter will be held on October 17, instead of October 15. The decision to shift the event to the weekend was made to ensure greater public participation,” said a press release of the Chief Adviser’s Press Wing here this evening.

It said the decision was taken at a meeting of the National Consensus Commission held at the State Guest House Jamuna today with Chief Adviser and Commission Chairman Professor Muhammad Yunus in the chair.

Following the meeting, Commission Vice-Chairman Professor Dr Ali Riaz said, “The July National Charter signing ceremony is a historic event. To ensure participation from interested citizens, the ceremony will be held at the South Plaza of the National Parliament Building on Friday afternoon, October 17.”

Earlier, the Commission had announced that the signing would take place on October 15 (Wednesday).

The meeting also decided that representatives from different political parties and alliances will attend the event. In addition, invitations will be extended to individuals from diverse classes and professions to attend the event.

Commission member Dr Badiul Alam Majumdar, Cultural Affairs Adviser Mostofa Sarwar Farooki and Chief Adviser’s Special Assistant Monir Haider were present at the meeting.