A New Resolve for Nadia Afrin Mim: Her Future Thoughts on Her Birthday

Dhaka, Sunday, October 12, 2025 — Today, the well-known Bangladeshi model and actress Nadia Afrin Mim is being showered with warm wishes from fans, admirers, and colleagues on her birthday. Born on February 12, 1996 in Mirpur, Dhaka, she entered showbiz in 2014 by winning the “Lux-Channel i Superstar” contest. After completing her BBA from American International University–Bangladesh (AIUB), she established herself as a successful actress on the small screen.

Her acting career began with television dramas such as Dustu Cheler Dol and Manush Hote Sabdhan. More recently, her role in the popular serial Bachelor Point has brought her significant recognition among the younger generation. Beyond acting, she has modeled in popular advertisements for brands like Bombay Sweets, Pran Mr. Noodles, and Safely T.

On her birthday, Nadia expressed a special sentiment:

“For me, every birthday is a chapter anew — a day to recommit. Learning from past experiences, I want to grow more mature. Seeing everyone’s love this morning truly overwhelmed me. Personally, I love reading books and traveling, so on this special day, I wanted to spend quality time with myself and those close to me. My goal isn’t just to act — I also want to engage more in women’s empowerment and social service with a sense of responsibility. I’m grateful for all the love and good wishes, which encourage me to dream of working on international platforms in the future.”

Currently, Nadia’s primary plans for the future include strengthening her position in showbiz and aiming to work on international platforms.

On this birthday, BD24Live extends countless felicitations to this popular model and actress.