Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain to Preside Over the Inaugural Session of Parliament

by newsdesk
Dr. Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain has been nominated to preside over the first session of the 13th National Parliament. His name was proposed by Tareque Rahman, the Leader of the House and Prime Minister, and subsequently finalized.

The parliamentary session commenced at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban on Thursday (March 12), shortly after 11 AM, with the Speaker’s chair remaining vacant.

As per parliamentary rules, a senior Member of Parliament is temporarily entrusted with the responsibility of presiding over the first session before the election of a Speaker. Following this procedure, Dr. Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain will preside over the session.

The election of the new Speaker and Deputy Speaker is scheduled to take place under his chairmanship.

Dr. Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, a member of the Standing Committee of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), has played a significant role in the country’s politics for many years.

