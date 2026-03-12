Hafiz Uddin Ahmed Elected as Speaker

Major (Retd.) Hafiz Uddin Ahmed (Bir Bikrom), the Minister of Liberation War Affairs, has been elected as the Speaker of the Thirteenth National Parliament. The Speaker election took place on Thursday (March 12) during the first session of the Jatiya Sangsad, where he was elected.

He was elected Speaker through the votes of Members of Parliament during the session held at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban in the capital.

The first session of the Thirteenth National Parliament commenced around 11 AM on Thursday. The proceedings began with the Speaker’s chair vacant, and the election of the Speaker was subsequently finalized through proposals and support from the Members of Parliament.

Major (Retd.) Hafiz Uddin Ahmed has a long history of involvement in the country’s politics and Liberation War-related activities. He previously held the position of Minister of Liberation War Affairs.