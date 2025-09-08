Kurigram Express Derails in Joypurhat, Dhaka-North Bengal Rail Link Suspended

The Kurigram Express train derailed in Akkelpur upazila of Joypurhat, cutting off rail communication between Dhaka and North Bengal.

The incident occurred around 3:30am on Sunday (September 7) in the Bhadrakali Chakraghunath area. Witnesses said several coaches of the Dhaka-bound train to Kurigram suddenly went off the tracks, sparking panic among passengers.

Upon receiving the news, railway police, station officials, and rescue teams rushed to the scene and began recovery operations. No casualties have been reported so far, though several passengers sustained minor injuries.

Following the derailment, all train services between Dhaka and North Bengal have been suspended, leaving thousands of passengers stranded at different stations and causing widespread suffering.

Railway authorities said rescue cranes had already reached the site and efforts were underway to remove the derailed coaches and restore services as quickly as possible.

Local residents claimed that the railway line in the area has not been properly maintained for a long time, leading to repeated accidents. However, railway officials stated that an investigation committee will be formed to determine the exact cause of the derailment.