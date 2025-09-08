Home » Gold Price in Bangladesh Hits Record High as BAJUS Raises Rates Again
Gold Price in Bangladesh Hits Record High as BAJUS Raises Rates Again

by newsdesk
The gold price in Bangladesh has surged to a new record as the Bangladesh Jewellers Association (BAJUS) announced yet another hike. Starting September 8, 2025, the price of 22-carat gold has risen to Tk 181,550 per bhori (11.664 grams), breaking all previous records.

BAJUS stated that the adjustment came in response to rising prices of refined (tejabi) gold in the local market.

The Bangladesh Jewellers Association (BAJUS) has raised gold prices for the fifth time in just two weeks, setting a new all-time high in the local market.

According to the latest announcement, the price of 22-carat gold increased by Tk 2,718 per bhori, bringing the new rate to Tk 181,550 per bhori. This is the highest price ever recorded in Bangladesh’s gold market.

New Gold Prices in Bangladesh (Effective from September 8, 2025):

  • 22-carat gold: Tk 181,550 per bhori

  • 21-carat gold: Tk 173,304 per bhori

  • 18-carat gold: Tk 148,541 per bhori

  • Traditional method gold: Tk 123,063 per bhori

The decision was finalized at a meeting of BAJUS’s Standing Committee on Pricing and Price Monitoring on Sunday (September 7). Later, committee chairman Masudur Rahman confirmed the price hike in an official press release.

This marks the fifth gold price hike in a short span, following increases on August 27, August 31, September 2, and September 4. Previously, the highest recorded price was Tk 178,832 per bhori for 22-carat gold.

Silver Prices Unchanged

While gold prices reached a record peak, silver prices remain stable. As per BAJUS:

  • 22-carat silver: Tk 2,811 per bhori

  • 21-carat silver: Tk 2,683 per bhori

  • 18-carat silver: Tk 2,298 per bhori

  • Traditional method silver: Tk 1,726 per bhori

