Larijani: US and Allies’ Plot to Dismember Iran Has Failed

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Secretary, Ali Larijani, stated that the plan by the United States and its allies to dismember Iran has failed. He attributed this failure to the unity of the Iranian people and the government’s skill in managing the country during wartime.

In an interview on Saturday, Larijani said the primary goal of the US and its allies was to break up Iran. He claimed that in recent days, US President Donald Trump, his associates, Israel, and some regional parties have openly mentioned this objective in their statements.

Larijani stated, “Their intention was not merely to bring about minor changes in Iran. From Israel’s perspective, minor changes in a large country like Iran hold no meaning. Therefore, their actual goal was to dismember Iran.”

He further added that Trump’s claims on social media that Iran is collapsing indicate that their objective from the outset was to create an environment conducive to dividing the country.

Citing the US’s miscalculations, Larijani noted that the US does not properly understand the West Asia region, especially Iran. They believe that the strategy applied in some countries like Venezuela will also succeed in Iran. However, the reality is completely different.

He said the enemy sought to break the morale of the Iranian people by creating a major shock, but this was not possible due to the long historical and cultural experience of the Iranian people.

While acknowledging potential internal differences, Larijani stated, “Ultimately, Iranians are Iranians. They will never cooperate with foreign powers on any issue that threatens the country’s integrity.”

He also mentioned that the US made extensive efforts to create divisions within Iran. Their idea was that normal societal differences could be transformed into political and social divisions. But in reality, the people of Iran are united on the question of the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Furthermore, referring to Iran’s friendly relations with neighboring countries, Larijani warned that if the US launches a military operation against Iran from any regional base, Iran has the full right to retaliate.

He said, “Regional countries cannot maintain relations with Iran on one hand, and on the other hand, allow their bases to be used against Iran. If this happens, the necessary response will be given, and this policy will continue.”

Source- Tasnim News Agency.