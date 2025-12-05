Laws are enacted to ensure people’s benefits: Home Adviser

Home Adviser Lieutenant General (Retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury today said that laws are enacted to ensure benefits and greater advantages for the people.

He made the remark while responding to questions regarding the government’s approval of the Police Commission Ordinance 2025.

Speaking to journalists after attending a programme marking International Volunteer Day at the Fire Service and Civil Defence Multipurpose Training Ground in Rupganj, Narayanganj, he emphasised that the newly approved ordinance was designed with public interest at its core.

The government on Thursday approved the ordinance establishing a five-member Police Commission tasked with modernising the police force and strengthening accountability.

“It has been formulated to give people the best possible support,” Jahangir said.

He added that any recommendations from the police would be reviewed by the Home Ministry.

Regarding the recovery of looted police firearms ahead of the upcoming elections, the Home Adviser said the recovery efforts were ongoing and would continue until all missing weapons are found.