Khaleda Zia’s illness resulted from fascist govt’s repression, persecution: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir today said party Chairperson and former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia’s illness began due to the repression and persecution by the previous fascist government.

He said, “Begum Khaleda Zia has dedicated her entire life to establishing democracy in this country. The injustice the previous government did to her-she was in jail for long six years – two of the years in solitary confinement. Everyone suspects that her illness began there.

Fakhrul made the remarks after Juma prayers in front of the BNP central arty office in Nayapaltan.

Fakhrul mentioned that Begum Khaleda Zia has been in the hospital in a critical condition for several weeks. Highly qualified national and foreign doctors are treating her. “However, as this treatment requires a more advanced hospital, the decision was made to take her to a hospital in England,” he said.

Regarding taking Begum Khaleda Zia abroad, Mirza Fakhrul said that the doctors are trying their best, and it is hoped that if the air ambulance arrives from Qatar tomorrow (Saturday), she may be taken to England the day after (December 7).

The BNP Secretary General stressed that taking her abroad will only be possible if the doctors confirm she is fit to fly.

Eighty-year-old Khaleda Zia has been suffering from multiple health complications for a long time, including heart disease, diabetes, arthritis, liver cirrhosis, and kidney complications.

She was taken to Evercare Hospital on the night of November 23 after experiencing respiratory distress. The former Prime Minister is currently receiving treatment under the supervision of local and foreign specialist doctors on a medical board.