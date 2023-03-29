Liberation War veteran Nur-e-Alam Siddique passes away

One of the organizers of the Liberation War and former member of parliament from Jhenaidah-2 constituency Nur-e-Alam Siddique died here early today at the age of 82.

“The former lawmaker died at 4:37am while undergoing treatment at United Hospital in the city. His body will be taken to Jhenaidah by a helicopter at 10am,” said Aniket Rajesh, secretary of Nur-e- Alam Siddique.

After his first Namaj-e-Janaza in Jhenaidah, another Namaj-e-Janaza will be held at Gulshan central mosque after Asr prayers. At this time, Nur-e-Alam Siddique will be given a “guard of honour,” Aniket Rajesh said, adding, he will be buried in Savar, near the mosque, constructed by his fund.

Siddique, former Convener of the Chattra League Foundation, was also a genius student leader in his 70’s, as he served as the president of the Bangladesh Chattra League during 1970-1972.

He played a vibrant role in all the political movements, including the Six-Point Movement and the Language Movement.

Siddique was also elected a parliament member as a candidate of the Bangladesh Awami League from Jashore -2 constituency after participating in the first national parliamentary elections held in 1973.

The Liberation War veteran also participated in the seventh and eighth national parliament elections as a candidate of the ruling Awami League, held successfully in 1996 and 2001.

Nur-e- Alam Siddique was born on 26 May, 1940 in Jhenaidah district.