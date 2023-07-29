Light to moderate rain likely

Bangladesh Meteorology Department (BMD) today predicted light to moderate rain or thundershowers in different parts of the country in the next 24 hours commencing 9am today.

“Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places over Rangpur, Mymensingh, Khulna and Sylhet divisions and at a few places over Rajshahi, Dhaka, Barishal and Chattogram divisions with moderately heavy falls at places over the country,” said a Met office bulletin issued this morning.

The bulletin also predicted that the rainfall activity may increase in the next 72hours.

However, the day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

Country’s maximum temperature on Sunday was recorded 36.2 degrees Celsius at Ishurdi, while today’s minimum temperature 25.4 degrees Celsius was recorded at Kutubdia.

The highest rainfall was recorded 36mm at Cumilla in the last 24 hours till 6am today.

The sun sets at 6:43pm today and rises at 5:27am tomorrow in the capital.