People have confidence in judiciary: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said people have trust and confidence of getting justice due to her government’s initiatives for the overall development of the judiciary.

“People have the trust and confidence that they will definitely get justice,” she said.

She was inaugurating “Smriti Chironjib” memorial monument on the Bangladesh Supreme Court (SC) premises here as the chief guest in a programme organised by the apex court commemorating the golden jubilee of its founding.

The memorial monument was built aimed at preserving the place from where Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman delivered a speech after inaugurating the journey of the country’s apex court on December 18 in 1972.

The names of 69 lawyers martyred during the country’s War of Liberation in 1971 are inscribed in the memorial monument.

The Prime Minister said the apex court of the country has already digitised its activities and keeping the cause lists, verdicts and case details online through which one can easily know the current situation of his or her case even staying abroad.

She said that her government has set a target to transform Bangladesh into a smart country by 2041.

As part of the move, she said, they have taken measures to turn the legal system into a smart judiciary.

The premier thanked the authorities concerned, particularly the chief justice, as the judiciary is well ahead on the way of make it smart.

She said her government has set up virtual courts that helps decrease the huge backlog of the cases significantly.

The Prime Minister said they have introduced legal aid assistances for the poor and insolvent litigants in all the courts across the country to ensure justice for all.

“I believe all these measures have made easy the way of getting justice,” she said.

The Prime Minister laid foundation of the SC’s “Record Bhaban” at the same programme.

She also unveiled the cover of a publication of the SC, “Amader Bicharaloy”.

A video documentary on Bangladesh’s emergence as an independent country and the journey of Bangladesh Supreme Court was screened.

Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury was present on the dais while Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique and Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq spoke on the occasion.

Appellate Division Judge, Justice Obaidul Hassan gave the address of welcome.

Attorney General of Bangladesh, Abu Mohammad Amin Uddin and Bangladesh Supreme Court Bar Association President Md. Momtazuddin Fakir also spoke at the function.