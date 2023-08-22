বাংলা
Tuesday, August 22, 2023
Top Posts
SUBSCRIBE NEWSLETTERS
Home National Light to moderate rain likely over parts of country
National

Light to moderate rain likely over parts of country

by Salauddin
written by Salauddin 3 views 1 minutes read

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places over some divisions; at many places over southern regions and at a few places over northern region.

“Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places over Rangpur, Mymensingh, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions; at many places over Dhaka, Khulna and Barishal divisions and at a few places over Rajshahi division with moderately heavy to very heavy falls at places over the country”, said a met office forecast for the next 24 hours.

Day temperature may fall slightly and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

Country’s maximum temperature on Monday was recorded by 35.8 degree celsius at Mongla and minimum temperature today was recorded by 24.0 degree celsius at Sandwip.

Country’s maximum rainfall for the last twenty-four hours till 6am today was recorded by 162 millimeters (mm) at Sylhet.

The axis of monsoon trough runs through Rajsthan, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal to Assam across northern part of Bangladesh. One of its associated troughs extends up to Northwest Bay.

Monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and moderate over North Bay.

Today’s sunset at Dhaka at 06-26 PM and Tomorrow’s sunrise at 05-36 AM.

You may also like

PM leaves for Johannesburg to attend 15th BRICS Summit

PM sends letter to Biden expressing sadness over Maui wildfire deaths

Killers won’t be allowed to reign over Bangladesh anymore: PM

PM leaves for Johannesburg tomorrow to attend BRICS Summit

PM wants Bangladesh to continue advance towards development

19th anniversary of August 21 grenade attack tomorrow

Our Company

bd24live.com is not only a online news portal. We are a family and work together for giving the better news around the world.

  • H 35/10, RD 11, Sekhertek, Dhaka, Bangladesh
  • Phone: (+88) 09678677191
  • Email: info@bd24live.com

About Links

Useful Links

Newsletter

Subscribe my Newsletter for new blog posts, tips & new photos. Let's stay updated!

Laest News

PM leaves for Johannesburg tomorrow to attend BRICS Summit
PM wants Bangladesh to continue advance towards development
19th anniversary of August 21 grenade attack tomorrow
Appeal scrapped, labour code violation case against Dr Yunus to continue

@2021 – All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by EMPERORSOFT

Facebook Twitter Instagram Linkedin Youtube Email

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More