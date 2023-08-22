Light to moderate rain likely over parts of country

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places over some divisions; at many places over southern regions and at a few places over northern region.

“Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places over Rangpur, Mymensingh, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions; at many places over Dhaka, Khulna and Barishal divisions and at a few places over Rajshahi division with moderately heavy to very heavy falls at places over the country”, said a met office forecast for the next 24 hours.

Day temperature may fall slightly and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

Country’s maximum temperature on Monday was recorded by 35.8 degree celsius at Mongla and minimum temperature today was recorded by 24.0 degree celsius at Sandwip.

Country’s maximum rainfall for the last twenty-four hours till 6am today was recorded by 162 millimeters (mm) at Sylhet.

The axis of monsoon trough runs through Rajsthan, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal to Assam across northern part of Bangladesh. One of its associated troughs extends up to Northwest Bay.

Monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and moderate over North Bay.

Today’s sunset at Dhaka at 06-26 PM and Tomorrow’s sunrise at 05-36 AM.