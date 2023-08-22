PM sends letter to Biden expressing sadness over Maui wildfire deaths

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has sent a letter to United States (US) President Joseph R. Biden, Jr expressing deep sadness over devastation and loss of lives in a deadly wildfire in the Hawaiian island of Maui.

“I am deeply saddened by the news of devastation and loss of lives caused by one of the deadliest wildfires across the Hawaiian island of Maui,” she said.

The Bangladesh premier said, “On behalf of the Government and the people of Bangladesh, I convey our deepest condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims and all those affected by this natural catastrophe.”

She said Bangladesh stands by the government and people of America in this challenging time and expresses its solidarity with all the frontline responders engaged in the rescue operations.

Sheikh Hasina said our thoughts and prayers are with those who have lost their loved ones in this tragic incident.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has sent a letter to US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken, expressing his deep sadness over the loss of lives and destruction in the catastrophic wildfire in the Maui Island.