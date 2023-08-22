বাংলা
Tuesday, August 22, 2023
Top Posts
SUBSCRIBE NEWSLETTERS
Home National PM sends letter to Biden expressing sadness over Maui wildfire deaths
National

PM sends letter to Biden expressing sadness over Maui wildfire deaths

by Salauddin
written by Salauddin 2 views 1 minutes read

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has sent a letter to United States (US) President Joseph R. Biden, Jr expressing deep sadness over devastation and loss of lives in a deadly wildfire in the Hawaiian island of Maui.

“I am deeply saddened by the news of devastation and loss of lives caused by one of the deadliest wildfires across the Hawaiian island of Maui,” she said.

The Bangladesh premier said, “On behalf of the Government and the people of Bangladesh, I convey our deepest condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims and all those affected by this natural catastrophe.”

She said Bangladesh stands by the government and people of America in this challenging time and expresses its solidarity with all the frontline responders engaged in the rescue operations.

Sheikh Hasina said our thoughts and prayers are with those who have lost their loved ones in this tragic incident.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has sent a letter to US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken, expressing his deep sadness over the loss of lives and destruction in the catastrophic wildfire in the Maui Island.

You may also like

PM leaves for Johannesburg to attend 15th BRICS Summit

Light to moderate rain likely over parts of country

Killers won’t be allowed to reign over Bangladesh anymore: PM

PM leaves for Johannesburg tomorrow to attend BRICS Summit

PM wants Bangladesh to continue advance towards development

19th anniversary of August 21 grenade attack tomorrow

Our Company

bd24live.com is not only a online news portal. We are a family and work together for giving the better news around the world.

  • H 35/10, RD 11, Sekhertek, Dhaka, Bangladesh
  • Phone: (+88) 09678677191
  • Email: info@bd24live.com

About Links

Useful Links

Newsletter

Subscribe my Newsletter for new blog posts, tips & new photos. Let's stay updated!

Laest News

PM leaves for Johannesburg tomorrow to attend BRICS Summit
PM wants Bangladesh to continue advance towards development
19th anniversary of August 21 grenade attack tomorrow
Appeal scrapped, labour code violation case against Dr Yunus to continue

@2021 – All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by EMPERORSOFT

Facebook Twitter Instagram Linkedin Youtube Email

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More