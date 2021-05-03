Lockdown extended to May 16, long-haul bus remains suspended

The ongoing lockdown will continue till May 16 while movement of public transport inside district will be allowed to ply on the roads from May 6.

But, movement of inter-district bus as well as launch and train services will remain suspended.

The decision was taken today at the weekly cabinet meeting held with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair.

The Prime Minister virtually joined the meeting, held at the Bangladesh Secretariat, from her official residence Ganabhaban.

Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam while briefing reporters after the meeting said the local administration will conduct massive drives in the markets and shopping malls of their respective areas to ensure following of health guidelines.

“If there is any deviation of following the protocol, the respective market will be closed if necessary,” he said.