Sunday, March 23, 2025
National

Mahfuj Alam for making journalism profession as journalists’-friendly

by Salauddin
Information and Broadcasting Adviser Md. Mahfuj Alam today said the government will take steps to make journalism profession as journalist-friendly by holding talks with all media stakeholders including owners and editors.

He said this while addressing a cheque distribution ceremony of Bangladesh Journalists Welfare Trust at Tathya Bhaban here.

Noting economic hardship of journalists living in Dhaka city, Mahfuj said once he himself tried to do journalism but he refrained himself after knowing that starting salaries of journalists are ranging from Taka 10,000-12,000 only which will be not supportive to run his family.

Terming the welfare grant to journalists as an emergency measure, he said that if journalists were provided with regular salary and allowances, there would be no need to provide welfare grants.

He said the government will work to implement the recommendations proposed by the Media Reform Commission related to the interests of journalists.

The adviser also assured of taking necessary measures to expand the scope of work of Bangladesh Journalists Welfare Trust.

Information Secretary Mahbuba Farjana, Media Reforms Commission Chief Kamal Ahmed, National Press Club General Secretary Ayub Bhuiyan, journalists Muhammad Khairul Bashar, Sajid Arafat and Mir Mushfiq Ahsan also spoke with Bangladesh Journalists Welfare Trust Managing Director Muhammad Abdullah in the chair.

Mahbuba Farjana called upon the journalists to play a responsible role in combating rumors and propaganda saying media must maintain objectivity to protect the interests of the country and its people.
A total of 374 journalists and families of journalists received cheques worth Tk 1,93,90,000 on the occasion.

Among them, there are 11 families were deceased journalists. Among the grantees, there are 192 journalists suffering from various critical diseases.

