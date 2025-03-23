Dhaka eyeing deeper economic cooperation with Beijing centering CA’s visit

Bangladesh is eyeing deeper economic cooperation with China as Chief Adviser Professor Dr. Muhammad Yunus prepares for an official visit to Beijing this week, marking a pivotal moment in the two nations’ 50-year diplomatic relationship.

Amid shifting regional dynamics and heightened tensions with India, the visit carries significant geopolitical weight, with Bangladesh seeking to strengthen trade ties, attract Chinese investment, and expand cooperation in various sectors, including healthcare, education, and water management.

“Our priority is to elevate our friendly relations with Beijing further, particularly by increasing economic cooperation. We want more investment from China and aim to export more products there,” Foreign Adviser Md Touhid Hossain told the media recently.

ECONOMIC COOPERATION IN FOCUS

A key agenda item is attracting Chinese investment to Bangladesh’s Special Economic Zone in Chattogram, dedicated to Chinese enterprises. “We hope Chinese companies will relocate their factories here, leveraging Bangladesh’s favorable investment climate,” Hossain said.

However, he noted that Bangladesh has yet to fully capitalize on Beijing’s market incentives due to its “limited product basket.” Diversifying exports will be crucial for attracting China’s vast consumer base.

HEALTHCARE COOPERATION

Healthcare cooperation is another critical area of discussion, particularly as Bangladeshi patients face difficulties obtaining Indian visas for medical treatment.

“The first batch of Bangladeshi patients has already traveled to China for treatment. We want China to invest in establishing a modern hospital in Dhaka,” Hossain added.

Bangladesh has also requested China to designate four hospitals in Kunming for Bangladeshi patients, ensuring a supportive treatment environment. The feedback from this initial group could shape future decisions regarding medical partnerships.

WATER MANAGEMENT AND THE TEESTA ISSUE

Water management is another topic of interest, with Bangladesh seeking Chinese collaboration on river management projects, including the Teesta River.

“We want to advance cooperation in water management for Bangladesh’s long-term benefit,” Hossain said.

EXPERT INSIGHTS

Chief Adviser Dr. Muhammad Yunus’s bilateral visit to China has drawn attention to the evolving dynamics of Bangladesh-China relations. As Bangladesh looks to chart its path amid shifting global alliances, Dr. Yunus’s visit signals a clear intent to deepen ties with China, balancing economic imperatives with strategic considerations.

Experts believe the visit holds symbolic significance and lays the groundwork for future cooperation.

PROFESSOR IMTIAZ AHMED

International Relations expert Professor Imtiaz Ahmed emphasized the visit’s symbolic significance. “This visit sets the stage for the next elected government to foster long-term partnerships,” Professor Imtiaz noted.

“Several MoUs could be signed, potentially paving the way for investment commitments,” he said.

MUNSHI FAYAZ AHMAD

Former Bangladesh ambassador to China Munshi Fayaz Ahmad said the visit would strengthen ties, but major projects like Teesta would likely wait until after elections.

PROFESSOR LAILUFAR YASMIN

However, Dhaka University’s Department of International Relations Professor Dr. Lailufar Yasmin believed that the interim government wouldn’t be a hurdle to securing investments or major deals from China.

“China knows this interim government is carrying forward with the full mandate of the people of Bangladesh,” she said.

Regarding Teesta, she stressed that Dhaka should partner with Beijing for its own benefit.

She viewed the upcoming Dhaka-hosted investment summit in April as a promising platform for advancing economic ties.

Highlighting mutual interests in energy, healthcare, and infrastructure, she noted, “China’s interest in establishing top-tier medical facilities aligns with Bangladesh’s healthcare needs.”

PROFESSOR SHAHAB ENAM KHAN

On the geopolitical front, foreign relations expert Professor Shahab Enam Khan underscored the need for viewing the visit through the lens of Bangladesh’s national interest, rather than the perspectives of other countries.

“Regional implications are significant, but Bangladesh must prioritize its interests, pressing issues such as the Rohingya crisis and water management projects,” he said.

He noted that the visit offers renewed opportunities to revisit the Rohingya crisis, given that the situation inside Myanmar in 2024 and 2025 is markedly different.

“China is linking economic cooperation with future potential areas like agriculture, youth development, and public health,” he added.

TENTATIVE ITINERARY

Chief Adviser Professor Yunus is scheduled to leave for China on March 26 to attend the Boao Forum for Asia Conference in Hainan Province.

On March 27, he will deliver a speech at the conference’s opening plenary session and may meet with China’s Executive Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang.

On March 28, the Chief Adviser is set to meet President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

He is also likely to visit a high-tech enterprise under Huawei and give an interview with a leading Chinese media outlet.

Peking University will confer an honorary doctorate on Dr. Yunus on March 29, where he will also deliver a speech.

The chief adviser is expected to return home the same day.