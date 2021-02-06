Maliha and Nowshin, two young entrepreneurs, organize ‘Spring Festival 2021’

The two-day Spring Festival is to be held at Muradpur Barcode Food Junction in Chittagong. The fair was jointly organized by young entrepreneurs Maliha Chowdhury and Nowshin Chowdhury. This is their first arrangement.

The fair will be open for all tomorrow Sunday (February 8) and Monday (February 8) from 10 am to 10 pm. Fourty Seven entrepreneurs from Dhaka and Chittagong are participating in this spring festival.

The fair title sponsor Sanvi’s, Powered by Kashmiri Beauty by Ziniath. Organizer beauty blogger and makeover artist Nowshin Chowdhury (Nowshin Blog) and Maliha Chowdhury, owner of Glam It Up. There are various arrangements in this fair. There have maximum famous brands of the country in the fair. Among the young virtual celebrities at the fair are Farida’s Mirror’s Faria, Mabab’s president Shahida Ahsan.

There is an interesting gift from the owner of Art and Beauty Alifa Noor. Event Sponsor Active Even, Creative Event Chittagong, Parcel Delivery Partner Door Box, Sponsor Kidji, Beauty & Training Partner Shahida’s Beauty Wallet, Photography Partner Art Maker, Bridal Heaven.

On this fair the Online Media partner is country’s popular online news portal BD24live.com. Besides, local daily Sangu and pressbd24.com are also media partners.