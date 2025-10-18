Massive Fire Erupts at Cargo Village of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport; Flight Operations Temporarily Suspended

A massive fire has broken out at the Cargo Village area of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka. As the blaze intensified, aircraft waiting for takeoff were being moved away to a safe distance to prevent possible damage. Ground crews were seen towing planes from nearby hangars to safer zones.

According to airport sources, the fire started around 2:15 PM on Saturday. Fire units from the airport, along with two firefighting teams from the Bangladesh Air Force and 16 units of the Fire Service and Civil Defence, rushed to the scene to bring the blaze under control. As the situation worsened, an additional 16 fire units from different stations across the capital were dispatched to assist.

Eyewitnesses reported that thick black smoke quickly engulfed the airport area after the fire broke out. Several loud explosions were also heard from inside the cargo complex, causing panic among nearby workers.

A senior fire service official said efforts are underway to identify the source of the fire, and a security perimeter has been established around the affected area. So far, no casualties have been reported.

According to the airport authorities, the passenger terminal remains safe and unaffected by the fire. However, all flight operations have been temporarily suspended as a precautionary measure. Alternative arrangements are being made to minimize disruptions to airport activities.

Firefighters from the Fire Service, along with members of the Air Force, Navy, and Army, are working jointly to control the blaze. The fire is yet to be fully contained, but authorities say they are doing everything possible to prevent it from spreading further.