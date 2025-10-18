Fire Breaks Out in Cargo Village at Shahjalal Airport, Five Fire Service Units at Work

Fire broke out in a section of the Cargo Village at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport. However, flights are still operating normally.

The incident occurred on Saturday (18 October) around midday at the part of Cargo Village where imported goods are stored.

Lima Khanum, duty officer at the Fire Service control room, confirmed that five fire-service units are working to bring the fire under control.

Md. Masudul Hasan, spokesperson for the Executive Director of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, stated that authorities including the fire service, Bangladesh Air Force and the airport’s own personnel are working together at the scene, where the fire started beside the Cargo Village.

He also confirmed that flight operations at the airport are continuing normally.