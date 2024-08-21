বাংলা
Thursday, August 22, 2024
National

Met office predicts rain all over the country

Bangladesh Meteorological Department today predicted light to moderate and moderately heavy to heavy rainfall or thundershowers with temporary gusty wind at places over all eight divisions of the country in the next 24 hours commencing 9 am today.

“Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur most places over Dhaka, Rajshahi, Khulna, Barisal, Chattogram, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions and at many places over Rangpur division with moderately heavy to very heavy falls at places over the country,” said the weather bulletin issued this morning.

Day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country, it added.

Country’s maximum temperature on Tuesday was recorded 34.0 degrees Celsius in Jashore while today’s minimum temperature 24.5 degrees Celsius was recorded in Tangail.

   

Rainfall for the last 24 hours till 6 am today was recorded 113 mm in Chattogram.

The sun sets at 6:27 pm today and rises at 5:36 am tomorrow in the capital.

