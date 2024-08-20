বাংলা
Tuesday, August 20, 2024
World News

Guterres assures of full supports towards restoring Bangladesh’s inclusive democracy

by Salauddin
United Nations (UN) Secretary-General António Guterres has assured the Bangladesh’s interim government of providing full supports in efforts towards restoring an inclusive and prosperous democracy in the country in a message to Chief Adviser Prof Dr Muhammad Yunus

In his message, the UN secretary general conveyed best wishes to Prof Yunus on assumption of responsibilities as the chief adviser of the interim government and welcomed efforts to restore calm and to organise parliamentary elections in Bangladesh.

“Bangladesh stands at a crucial juncture in its history. The United Nations fully supports the efforts towards an inclusive and prosperous democracy and remains committed to working with your government and to extend support, as may be requested, including through the Resident Coordinator and the United Nations Country Team, for the benefit of the people of Bangladesh,” Guterres said.

“During this transitional period, your leadership will be crucial in bringing an end to the violence, ensuring accountability, restoring law and order and in charting a course towards democratic elections,” he said.

   

“It is my hope that your government will take an inclusive approach, including by taking into account the voices of the youths and women, as well as that of minority and indigenous communities,” the message read.

The UN secretary general called on the interim government to ensure the full protection of all citizens and, in particular, of minorities.

“I also strongly urge you to ensure the wellbeing of Rohingya refugees, especially in view of the deteriorating situation in the Republic of the Union of Myanmar,” he said.

