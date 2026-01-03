Meteorological office gave bad news about winter

Concan winter and cold current is flowing over the country. Especially in the northern and western districts, the force of winter has disrupted public life.

According to the latest forecast of the Meteorological Department, a mild cold front is moving over 9 districts of the country and the feeling of winter may be more pronounced in the next few days due to dense fog.

This information is given in the forecast for the next 120 hours from 6pm on Saturday (January 3).

Meteorological department said, mild cold current is flowing over Rajshahi, Pabna, Naogaon, Sirajganj, Nilphamari, Kurigram, Jessore, Chuadanga and Kushtia districts. This situation is likely to continue for now. As a result, the minimum temperature in these areas has dropped below 10 degrees Celsius.

Moderate to dense fog is forecast across the country from midnight to morning. In some places this fog can last till noon. The Met Office has warned that air traffic may be temporarily disrupted due to dense fog. Inland waterways may also be disrupted. Apart from this, road communication can be slow and dangerous due to reduced visibility.

For the next 120 hours, the sky will be temporarily partly cloudy, but the weather will remain mainly dry across the country.

The temperature will remain almost unchanged for the next two days, but the day temperature may drop slightly from January 5. However, the night temperature is likely to decrease slightly from January 6.

Due to less direct sunlight due to foggy weather, the temperature difference between day and night will decrease, which will increase the severity of winter across the country.

Wind speed in capital Dhaka will be between 8-12 km per hour from west or north-west direction. Air humidity in Dhaka this evening was 86 percent. Tomorrow sunrise is at 6:42 AM and sunset is at 5:25 PM.

Meteorological department said, the temperature may start to rise slightly by the end of the next five days. But until then, the winter will continue with thick fog and cold air. It has been reported that the prevalence of fog will be relatively high in the river basin areas.