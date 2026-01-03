BCB took a big step on the Mustafiz issue

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is going to take a big step in international cricket in the recent situation surrounding India. The board has decided to send an official letter to the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday.

The upcoming T20 World Cup starts next month, with India and Sri Lanka as joint hosts. According to the schedule, three of Bangladesh’s four group stage matches are scheduled to be played in Kolkata and one in Mumbai. However, Bangladesh-India relations and security situation have been discussed again after the incident of exclusion of Mustafizur Rahman from IPL.

In this context, the 17 directors present at the BCB board meeting on Saturday night unanimously decided to write a letter to the ICC. According to BCB sources, the letter will primarily be sent to the ICC’s security unit.

In the letter, BCB will ask for clear explanations and assurances on three important issues.

Firstly, details will be asked about how the overall safety of Bangladesh team cricketers will be ensured during the World Cup.

Secondly, how the recent incident involving Mustafizur Rahman happened and what kind of measures will be taken to avoid such situations in the future will be questioned. BCB will also want to know the position of ICC on the safety of journalists.

A top director of BCB confirmed this and said that security is the highest priority of the board in the current reality. He also indicated that if there is no clear assurance from all parties in this regard, it may affect future decisions.

According to the stakeholders, this letter sent to ICC is not only limited to the Mustafizur Rahman issue; Rather, Bangladesh’s participation in the World Cup on Indian soil can play an important role in the future direction of cricket relations between the two countries.