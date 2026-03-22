Military Helicopter Crashes in Qatar, Six Bodies Recovered

Six bodies have been recovered after a military helicopter crashed in Qatari waters. One person is still missing, and search operations are ongoing to locate them.

Qatar’s Ministry of Defense announced that the helicopter crashed on Sunday (March 22). In its latest update, the ministry stated that six bodies were found after the crash, adding that there were seven people on board the helicopter.

Qatar reported that the helicopter crashed within its territorial waters due to a technical malfunction. At the time of the accident, the helicopter was engaged in ‘routine work’.

Source: Al Jazeera.