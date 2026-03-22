Home » Military Helicopter Crashes in Qatar, Six Bodies Recovered
FeaturedWorld News

Military Helicopter Crashes in Qatar, Six Bodies Recovered

by newsdesk
written by newsdesk 0 comments 1 views

Six bodies have been recovered after a military helicopter crashed in Qatari waters. One person is still missing, and search operations are ongoing to locate them.

Qatar’s Ministry of Defense announced that the helicopter crashed on Sunday (March 22). In its latest update, the ministry stated that six bodies were found after the crash, adding that there were seven people on board the helicopter.

Qatar reported that the helicopter crashed within its territorial waters due to a technical malfunction. At the time of the accident, the helicopter was engaged in ‘routine work’.

Source: Al Jazeera.

You may also like

Cumilla Accident: 3 Investigation Committees Formed, Families of Deceased to Receive BDT...

Train-Bus Collision at Railway Crossing in Cumilla, Death Toll Rises to 12

Bridge Collapses into River with Hundreds, Four Dead Including Siblings

Eid-ul-Fitr Celebrated Nationwide, Prayers Offered for National Welfare

President and Prime Minister Offer Eid Prayers at National Eidgah

Holy Eid al-Fitr Today, Festivities Across the Nation

@2020 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by TEchWinks

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More