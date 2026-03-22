PM Expresses Sorrow for Cumilla Train-Bus Crash Casualties and Other Accident Victims

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the casualties in a train-bus collision at a railway crossing in Cumilla.

Following a recent train accident in Bogura, the Prime Minister has directed an immediate investigation into the underlying causes of the Cumilla train accident, which occurred in the early hours of Saturday (March 21). He has already spoken multiple times with the concerned ministry’s minister and local administration regarding the accident. He also instructed authorities to ensure proper medical treatment for the injured and financial assistance for the families of the deceased.

He stated that exemplary legal action would be taken for the failures of those responsible in each incident, following investigations into the train-bus collision.

Prime Minister’s Press Secretary Saleh Shibli informed BSS of this on Sunday (March 22).

Notably, three committees have already been formed to ascertain the cause of the Cumilla rail accident. Railway authorities have formed two investigation committees, while the Cumilla District Administration has formed another.

Each investigation committee has been instructed to submit its report within the next 72 hours. Measures have already been taken against several individuals for negligence of duty, and further actions will be taken based on the investigation reports.

Furthermore, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has instructed relevant authorities to ensure proper medical care and provide necessary assistance to those injured in road accidents across the country, including bridge accidents in Feni, Habiganj, and Jamalpur.

In a statement on Sunday, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman said these accidents are extremely tragic and concerning during the joyful occasion of holy Eid celebrations. Every life is precious. Every death is an irreparable loss. The Prime Minister prayed for the salvation of the souls of the deceased and extended deep condolences to the bereaved families of the victims.

In the statement, the Prime Minister wished a speedy recovery for the injured and instructed the relevant authorities to ensure they receive the highest level of medical care.

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman affirmed that the government is committed to ensuring unhindered public travel and public safety. No leniency will be tolerated in this regard. Concurrently, the concerned ministry has been directed to identify weaknesses in railway crossing management, bridge safety, and the overall transportation system, and to urgently take necessary measures to make them safe.

Source: BSS