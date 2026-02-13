Home » Mirza Fakhrul: “Will Form Government with Active Protesters”
FeaturedPolitics

Mirza Fakhrul: “Will Form Government with Active Protesters”

by newsdesk
written by newsdesk 0 comments 3 views

Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir stated that BNP always remains firm in its commitments, and the elections were contested with those who participated in the joint movement. Therefore, the government will be formed with them.

He made this statement on Friday morning during an exchange of views with journalists at his residence in Thakurgaon.

The BNP Secretary General said that the Bangladesh Nationalist Party has never lost its popularity because the party has always engaged in people-centric politics, which is their greatest strength. He further added that BNP worked responsibly when in government, and such a victory was achieved in this election because the people accepted their statements and policies.

Regarding Jamaat-e-Islami, he said that when democracy is suppressed in the country, extremist forces emerge and gain prominence. He commented that such a phenomenon has also occurred in the case of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami in the context of the country.

Present at the event were District BNP General Secretary Poygam Ali, along with leaders and activists of the party and its affiliated organizations.

You may also like

Salahuddin Clarifies Stance on Coalition Government Formation

Landslide Victory; Tarique Rahman to become Prime Minister

Asif Nazrul Announces Formation Timeline of New Government

Tareque Rahman: “Let’s Build the Nation Together”

Tamim Iqbal Casts His First Vote

Chief Advisor Casts Vote

@2020 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by TEchWinks

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More