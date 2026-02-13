Mirza Fakhrul: “Will Form Government with Active Protesters”

Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir stated that BNP always remains firm in its commitments, and the elections were contested with those who participated in the joint movement. Therefore, the government will be formed with them.

He made this statement on Friday morning during an exchange of views with journalists at his residence in Thakurgaon.

The BNP Secretary General said that the Bangladesh Nationalist Party has never lost its popularity because the party has always engaged in people-centric politics, which is their greatest strength. He further added that BNP worked responsibly when in government, and such a victory was achieved in this election because the people accepted their statements and policies.

Regarding Jamaat-e-Islami, he said that when democracy is suppressed in the country, extremist forces emerge and gain prominence. He commented that such a phenomenon has also occurred in the case of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami in the context of the country.

Present at the event were District BNP General Secretary Poygam Ali, along with leaders and activists of the party and its affiliated organizations.