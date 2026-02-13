Salahuddin Clarifies Stance on Coalition Government Formation

Salahuddin Ahmed, a member of the Standing Committee of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and the victor in the Cox’s Bazar-1 (Chakaria-Pekua) constituency, stated that the party is heading to the National Parliament with more than a two-thirds majority. He added that, in such a situation, there is no need or question of forming a coalition with any other party to form the government.

He made these remarks in an interview with journalists at his residence on Thursday, February 12, after receiving the unofficial election results.

Salahuddin Ahmed expressed gratitude to Almighty Allah, stating that according to information from various sources, media outlets, and the party’s election cell, the BNP is projected to win more than two-thirds of the seats. Consequently, it will be possible to form the government independently. He reiterated that there is no need or opportunity for a coalition or alliance with any other party to form the government.

He further added that the BNP contested the election with its anti-fascist democratic movement partners, in line with its declared 31-point agenda, and this commitment would be upheld in forming the government. However, he clarified that by ‘national government,’ it does not mean including all parties in the parliament, but rather forming the government with the partners of the movement based on consensus.

Emphasizing the necessity of a strong opposition in parliament, he stated that a responsible and vibrant opposition is crucial for ensuring good governance. This would maintain checks and balances in state administration.

Regarding victory celebrations, he said that the BNP would not engage in any form of victory festivities. Fulfilling the expectations of the people and working for the country’s development is now the party’s primary responsibility. He claimed that the BNP achieved this victory through public support and expectations, and the party would work towards building a technology-driven, knowledge-based, and developed Bangladesh.

In the unofficial results for the Cox’s Bazar-1 constituency, Salahuddin Ahmed emerged victorious with 219,758 votes. His closest rival, Abdullah Al Faruque, the candidate from Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, received 125,311 votes. The constituency had a total of 533,089 voters and 177 polling centers.