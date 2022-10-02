Momen urges UN to appoint Bangladeshis as peacekeeping force commanders

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has urged the United Nations (UN) to appoint senior military and civilian officers at the leading level in its peacekeeping missions especially as ‘force commanders’.

He made the urge while holding a meeting with the United Nations Department of Peace Operations Under Secretary General Jean-Pierre Lacroix in New York on Friday, according to a press release received here today.

During the meeting, Momen said Bangladesh has always played a leading role in the UN Peace procedures.

He also assured the continuation of Bangladesh’s service to UN peacekeeping operations.

He mentioned that Bangladesh is ready to provide Quick Reaction Force (QRF), Base Defense Contingent, Infantry Contingent, and Police Contingent in the future.

Momen requested to use Bangladesh’s expertise, experience, and best practices in building sustainable peace in conflict countries.

He also reiterated Bangladesh’s commitment to increase the number of women peacekeepers.

Lacroix praised the Bangladeshi peacekeepers for their dutifulness, responsibility, and professional skills in the UN Peace Operations.

He expressed the hope that Bangladesh will continue to contribute to the peacekeeping operations of the UN, including women peacekeepers.

Under Secretary General thanked Bangladesh for the recent deployment of the Infantry Battalion from Bangladesh to Abeyi, Sudan, Armored Helicopters and Quick Reaction Force contingents in Mali, Hospital Units in Central Africa, and deployment of Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) contingents in Congo.