Moon Not Sighted in Bangladesh, Eid on Saturday

The crescent moon of the holy Shawwal month for the Hijri year 1447 was not sighted anywhere in the sky of Bangladesh. Consequently, the month of Ramadan will complete 30 days tomorrow, Friday, and the following day, Saturday (March 21), Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated across the country with due religious solemnity and fervor.

This decision was announced on Thursday (March 19) evening, following a meeting of the National Moon Sighting Committee held at the conference room of the Islamic Foundation, located at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque. The meeting was presided over by the Minister of Religious Affairs, Kazi Shah Mofazzal Hossain (Kaykobad).

After the meeting, it was informed that according to information received from all District Administrations, the Head Office, Divisional and District Offices of the Islamic Foundation, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, and the Space Research and Remote Sensing Organization (SPARSO), no reports of the Shawwal moon being sighted in Bangladesh’s sky were received today. In this situation, the counting of the Shawwal month will begin next Saturday, and the holy Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on that very day.

With the Eid date now determined, an atmosphere of festivity prevails across the country, including the capital. The rush of people returning home for the Eid holidays has increased, while common people are also busy with last-minute shopping.

Preparations for Eid congregations have already been completed at the main Eidgahs and mosques across the country, including the National Eidgah Maidan in the capital. If the weather is favorable, the main Eid congregation is scheduled to be held at the National Eidgah on Saturday at 8:30 AM.

On the occasion of Holy Eid-ul-Fitr, the President and Chief Adviser have extended their greetings to the countrymen. Security measures have been strengthened nationwide in anticipation of Eid.