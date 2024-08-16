More four or five interim govt advisers to take oath today

বাংলা
More four or five advisers are set to take oath as members of the incumbent Interim government, led by Chief Adviser Nobel Laureate Prof Dr Muhammad Yunus, at the Bangabhaban this afternoon.

“The swearing-in ceremony will take place at Bangabhaban Durbar Hall at 4 PM on Friday… But details, including the names of proposed advisers couldn’t be known immediately,” President’s press secretary Md Joynal Abedin told BSS yesterday .

Earlier, 17 advisers of Dr Muhammad Yunus-led interim government were sworn-in in three phases starting on August 8 following the fall of Sheikh Hasina government in the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement. Hasina resigned and fled to India on August 5.

On that day, the cabinet was dissolved. Later on August 6, the President dissolved the 12th Jatiya Sangsad.

   

