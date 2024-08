Bangladesh Bank (BB) has ordered commercial banks not to allow cash withdrawals of more than Tk 3 lakh per account daily.

Earlier, the limit was Tk 2 lakh.

The central bank also instructed banks to monitor transactions through cheques and block any suspicious transfer of funds.

“Due to security problems in transporting cash to bank branches, please do not allow withdrawals more than Tk 3 lakh in cash during the upcoming week,” the Bangladesh Bank informed banks through an SMS on Saturday.