“MS Dhoni Abused Me Once”: Mohit Sharma Recalls Rare Angry Side of ‘Captain Cool’

MS Dhoni is famously known as Indian cricket’s ‘Captain Cool’, but former Chennai Super Kings pacer Mohit Sharma has shared a rare incident where the legendary skipper completely lost his temper.

Speaking to CricTracker, Mohit recalled an incident from a Champions League T20 (CLT20) match against Kolkata Knight Riders, when confusion over bowling instructions led Dhoni to hurl abuses at him.

“There was a moment when Mahi bhai called Ishwar Pandey to bowl, but I thought he called me. I started my run-up, but the umpire said I had to continue as I had already begun. Mahi bhai lost his cool and abused me,” Mohit said.

Despite the slip-up, Mohit struck immediately, dismissing Yusuf Pathan with his first ball. However, Dhoni’s anger didn’t cool down. “During the celebration, he was still abusing me (laughs),” the pacer added.

The 36-year-old admitted it was a surprising experience for a young bowler to see Dhoni lose his temper. “He has such a calm aura, you don’t expect him to get angry. But as a youngster, you also feel excited when he reacts that way.”

Mohit, who played under Dhoni at CSK between 2013 and 2015, was a key performer, picking up 57 wickets in 47 matches. He won the Purple Cap in IPL 2014 and was also part of India’s squad at the 2015 World Cup led by Dhoni.