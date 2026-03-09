Name of Iran’s New Supreme Leader Announced

Iran has announced Mojtaba Khamenei as the new Supreme Leader. He is the second son of former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran’s state media reported around 3:15 AM Bangladesh time on Monday (March 9) that Mojtaba Khamenei has been elected as the new Supreme Leader.

The Assembly of Experts, comprised of 88 religious figures from the country, elects the Supreme Leader. They chose Mojtaba Khamenei as the next supreme leader in their latest vote.

The Assembly of Experts has urged everyone to support the new leader.

On February 28, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, along with his wife and daughter, was killed in a joint attack by the United States and Israel. Other high-ranking military officials also lost their lives with him at that time.

Al Jazeera reported that Mojtaba has never held any government position or participated in any elections. However, he had considerable influence in Iran’s internal politics during his father’s tenure as Supreme Leader. He had forged deep ties with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard.

He had been seen as the next Supreme Leader since his father’s advancing age. The 56-year-old Mojtaba himself, however, never discussed this.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump stated two days ago that Mojtaba’s appointment as Supreme Leader would not be acceptable to them. Trump told several media outlets that he must be directly involved in the election of Iran’s leader. However, disregarding Trump’s statement, Iran’s Assembly of Experts has elected Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s son as the new Supreme Leader.

After the 1979 Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Khomeini became the country’s first Supreme Leader. Following his death, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei took over the responsibility. After his death in the attack, his son has become Iran’s third supreme leader.

Source: Al Jazeera.